OLDSMAR — A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed May 16 along Tampa Road in Oldsmar when a pickup truck made a left turn into the vehicle’s path.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the Yamaha motorcycle driven by Connor J. Holmes was westbound on Tampa Road approaching East Lake Woodlands Parkway about 7:50 a.m. A Chevrolet Silverado truck, driven by 69-year-old Harold Ellerby, made a left turn from Tampa Road into the entrance of East Lake Woodlands, striking the motorcycle, authorities said.
Holmes was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Ellerby was not injured.
Investigators said speed appeared to be a factor in the crash.