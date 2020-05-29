Largo man charged with possession of child pornography

LARGO — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 30-year-old Largo man about 11:30 a.m. May 29 in connection with a child pornography case.
Christian Alexander Kolf was booked into the county jail on 12 counts of possession of child pornography. Bail was set at $1.2 million.
Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit began an investigation July 18, 2019 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
During the investigation, they identified Kolf as a suspect. They interviewed him May 29 at the Sheriff’s Administration Building in Largo. Detectives say he admitted to downloading the child pornography recovered by investigators.