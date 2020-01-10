CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating what they are calling a murder of a homeless man in unincorporated Clearwater.
Multiple 911 calls came in about 5:26 p.m. Jan. 9 about an altercation between two men behind the McDonald’s, 3470 Ulmerton Road in unincorporated Clearwater.
When deputies arrived they found Jesse Brian Waller, 36, with serious upper body trauma. He was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg hospital. He was pronounced dead at 10:56 p.m.
Detectives with the Robbery and Homicide Unit are continuing to investigate this case.