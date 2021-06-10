Police seek three in connection with Clearwater phone store robbery

CLEARWATER — Police are looking for three suspects wanted in connection with a June 9 robbery at the AT&T store, 21561 U.S. 19 in Clearwater.
According to Clearwater police, two suspects entered the store about 3:30 p.m. while the third waited outside in a silver Toyota Corolla.
Police say one of the suspects put a gun to a store employee’s head before the two left with cash and phones. Two of the suspects had been inside the store about 25 minutes prior to the robbery.
Anyone with information on the case should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.