Clearwater Police officers arrested a 36-year-old Orlando man on several charges the evening of Dec. 4, including sexual activity involving an animal.
Chad Mason faces charges in connection with that crime and others. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.
Police were called to an apartment complex in the 2600 block of McMullen Booth Road at about 4:30 p.m. after residents there said a man was having sex with a dog. The crime was witnessed by several people, including a juvenile, a police report stated.
When he was confronted by someone at the apartments, the man ran and ended up at nearby Northwood Presbyterian Church. Police said he knocked over a nativity display and broke potted plants, causing about $400 worth of damage. He then left the church and headed into an adjacent neighborhood, where he destroyed a mailbox and tried to steal a car.
In addition to the sexual activity involving animals charge, Mason also faces charges of two counts of lewd or lascivious exhibition, two counts of exposure of sexual organs, criminal mischief and criminal mischief to a place of worship.