CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives are requesting information from anyone that may have seen a blue 2012 Volkswagen Eos in the Safety Harbor/Countryside area between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Aug. 3 to contact Detective S. Robinson of the Robbery/Homicide Unit at 727-582-5669 or email srobinson@pcsonet.com.
Detectives believe they may have found a second homicide victim connected to a man who was shot and killed by deputies about 4:30 a.m. Aug. 3 in Safety Harbor while driving his mother’s car, a blue 2012 Volkswagen Eos.
According to a press release, sheriff’s detectives attempted to make contact with Michael Robinson, 54, of Clearwater at his home on Sabal Springs Circle, about 5:28 p.m. Aug. 6. When they arrived at the home, they found Robinson dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
During the investigation, they discovered that Robinson knew John Clark, 35, of Safety Harbor. Clark is accused of shooting and killing his mother the morning of Aug. 3. An unidentified caller from Illinois told deputies that Clark had called and told him he had shot his mother and didn’t want to go to jail.
Deputies shot and killed Clark after he reportedly pointed a shotgun at deputies near the scene where Clark’s mother, Susan Clark, 64, was found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound in a residence on Flanders Way.