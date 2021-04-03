Pinellas SWAT Team assists Gulfport police with barricaded suspect

GULFPORT — Pinellas County Sheriff’s SWAT Team responded to a call for assistance from Gulfport police April 2 after a suspect barricaded himself inside a home and refused to exit.
According to Gulfport police, officers responded to a report of an armed person on 55th Street South after the victim called to let them know that Kyle Jeffrey South, 34, of Gulfport had fired several rounds into his residence.
South's address is the same as the one he reportedly fired into, according to a media release.
Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Negotiator Response Team made contact with South, who had barricaded himself inside the home. Deputies say South surrendered peacefully after a nearly five hour stand-off.
Gulfport police arrested South about 6:44 p.m. and he was booked into the county jail and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling. Bail was set at $20,000.
No injuries were reported.