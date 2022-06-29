LARGO — Largo police responded to two fatality motorcycle crashes June 28, one that occurred in the morning and the other in the evening.
Officers were dispatched to northbound U.S. 19 on the Whitney Road overpass about 10:30 a.m. on a report of a vehicle versus motorcycle crash. According to a media release, the motorcycle made a lane change from the right lane to the middle lane without checking to make sure if traffic was clear.
As a Ford truck was passing, the motorcycle changed lanes and ran into the trailer the pickup was hauling. The motorcyclist lost control and crashed into the cement barrier wall. The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The second crash occurred about 7:20 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a semi-truck versus motorcycle crash on Tall Pines Drive and Ulmerton Road.
According to a media release, a semi-truck was making a right turn onto Tall Pines Drive from
Ulmerton Road when a motorcycle rear-ended the truck. The motorcyclist and motorcycle then became entrapped under the semi-truck.
The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured, nor did he exhibit any signs of intoxication.