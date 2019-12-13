Largo police seek suspect in Dollar General robbery

LARGO — Police are looking for a suspect that robbed the Dollar General, 2138 East Bay Drive in Largo, about 8:35 p.m. Dec. 12.
According to Largo police, a black male entered the store with a black semi-automatic pistol and demanded money from the clerk at gunpoint. After, receiving an undisclosed amount of money, he left the scene in a dark sedan.
The suspect is described as a black male, about 25-30 years of age. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt with two horizontal black stripes, and dark blue or black shoes with a red tongue and black stripe over the tongue with white lettering.
Police say this subject should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Keith Wedin at 727-587-6730.