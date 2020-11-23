Oldsmar man charged with second degree murder of wife

OLDSMAR — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives charged a 52-year-old Oldsmar man with second degree murder Nov. 23 in connection with the stabbing death of his wife.
Detectives put out a media earlier that day that said they were looking for the husband as a person of interest after Lynn Dinkins were found dead inside the couple’s home on Azalea Court in Oldsmar. Mrs. Dinkins’ Hyundai Sonata also was reported missing.
Detectives later announced that they had located Dinkins about 10:30 a.m. at the Wawa gas station at Belcher Road and Gulf to Bay Boulevard. He was taken to the Sheriff’s Administration Building, 10750 Ulmerton Road in Largo, where he was interviewed.
Dinkins reportedly told detectives that the two were arguing over alleged infidelity when the argument became physical and he stabbed the victim multiple times.
He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail where he was booked about 4 p.m. on charges of second degree murder.