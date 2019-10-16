CLEARWATER — Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews responded to a structure fire about 7:32 p.m. Oct. 15 at a commercial business at 528 S. Missouri Ave.
Heavy smoke was reported coming from Green Benches & More, which was empty at the time.
Clearwater police also responded to assist with traffic control and shut down southbound Missouri Avenue beginning at Court Street.
One firefighter was taken to Morton Plant Hospital for treatment.
Officials released information the morning of Oct. 16 saying the cause of the fire was improper disposal of rags that were used to apply a product known to cause spontaneous combustion.
Damage is estimated at $50,000.