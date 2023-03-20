A man has been charged with a hate crime after employees of Cocktail, 2355 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg, observed a homophobic slur written on the business’ window on March 11.
Surveillance video showed a suspect writing the derogatory comment with a marker overnight.
William Yacko, 57, has been identified as the suspect. He had already been booked into the Pinellas County Jail on unrelated charges.
Yacko has been charged with felony criminal mischief/prior conviction. Due to the nature of the derogatory comments toward the LGBT+ community, the charge has a hate speech enhancement added.