Two people face attempted murder charges after investigators determined that a crash involving a motorcycle on Sept. 17 was caused intentionally by the driver and passenger in a white Lincoln Mercury sedan.
The motorcycle was traveling east on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg approaching the 5100 block when the sedan passenger, Solimar Rosario, 29, hung out the passenger window and taunted the motorcyclist, according to a report from the St. Petersburg Police Department. The driver, Narciso Rosario, 32, who is Solimar Rosario’s brother, then intentionally drove the Lincoln into the motorcycle, causing it to enter oncoming westbound traffic and collide head-on with a westbound truck, police said. The suspect vehicle left the scene.
The crash was originally considered a hit-and-run.
Narciso Rosario was charged with attempted murder in the second degree. Solimar Rosario was charged with being a principle to attempted murder in the second degree.
The motorcycle driver, a 21-year-old man, was in extremely critical condition as of Sept. 20, police said.