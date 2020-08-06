St. Petersburg man charged in connection with Seminole bank robbery

ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 51-year-old St. Petersburg man on Aug. 6 in connection with a bank robbery in unincorporated Seminole.
Detectives identified the suspect wanted for the Aug. 3 robbery at First Citizens Bank, 13700 Park Blvd., after he was arrested by St. Petersburg police for the robbery of the MidFlorida Credit Union, 2646 Fourth St. N., about 10:50 a.m. Aug. 6.
After the robbery, the suspect fled in a Toyota Corolla with an undisclosed amount of money. A St. Petersburg police officer spotted the car and tried to initiate a traffic stop. Police say he pointed a gun at the officer and did not stop.
The officer followed and the suspect fired at the officer at least once. The bullet missed the officer and hit a work van that was passing in the area. No injuries were reported.
The Toyota then crashed on 22nd Avenue North near the I-275 ramp. No other vehicles were involved.
St. Petersburg police then took custody of Charles Dana Combs. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder in the third degree, fleeing and eluding a police officer (high speed or wanton disregard), leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, reckless driving with property damage or injury, felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of robbery with a weapon.
St. Petersburg police say Combs also robbed the same credit union on July 7 and the American Momentum Bank, 5858 Central Ave., on June 23.
Sheriff’s detectives interviewed Combs at the St. Petersburg Police Department where he reportedly admitted to the Aug. 3 robbery at First Citizens Bank. They charged Combs with one count of armed robbery.