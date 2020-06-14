Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Low 74F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Low 74F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.