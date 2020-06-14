LARGO — Police say a bicyclist struck by a vehicle about 12:18 p.m. June 14 at the intersection of northbound Frontage Road and Roosevelt Boulevard in Largo was crossing against the red crosswalk indicator.
Largo police are continuing to investigate the crash that shut down northbound Frontage Road and the right lane of Roosevelt Boulevard for several hours Sunday afternoon.
Police say the bicyclist, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
No information was provided on the vehicle or driver. Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor.