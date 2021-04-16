Man accused of sexual battery at Pinellas Safe Harbor

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 24-year-old transient April 13 after he was accused of sexually battering a 41-year-old woman at Pinellas Safe Harbor, 14840 49th Street North in Clearwater.
Giovanni Luke Lucas was booked into the county jail on one count of sexual battery. Bail was set at $50,000.
Deputies found out about the incident between two residents at Pinellas Safe Harbor April 10, which they say occurred earlier that same morning.
They say the victim was approached by Lucas inside the facility designed to be a homeless shelter and part of a jail diversion program. The victim told deputies that Lucas had touched her breasts and offered her money in exchange for sexual favors. During the encounter, Lucas reportedly sexually battered the victim.