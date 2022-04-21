SEMINOLE —A 67-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash that occurred about 2:30 p.m. April 20 in Seminole.
According to Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies, Linda Garrison was riding her electric bicycle northbound in the bicycle lane on Seminole Boulevard, crossing Park Boulevard. John Lizak, 83, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse in the median lane traveling westbound on Park Boulevard.
Investigators say Lizak had a green light when he entered the intersection to continue westbound and collided with Garrison, striking her on her right side.
Garrison was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in this crash, investigators said.