Serious injuries reported in two-vehicle crash in Largo

LARGO — Two people suffered serious injuries in a two vehicle crash that occurred about 5:25 a.m. March 12 on U.S. 19, just north of 126th Avenue North in Largo.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, A 36-year-old Port Richey man was driving a sedan-type vehicle traveling southbound on U.S. 19 just north of 126th Avenue North at a high rate of speed. A 58-year-old Tampa man also was driving a sedan-type vehicle traveling southbound on U.S. 19.
Troopers say the vehicle driven by the Port Richey man overtook and collided with the rear of the vehicle driven by the Tampa man. After they collided the vehicles overturned in the travel lanes and onto the shoulder of U.S. 19.
Debris from the crash dispersed more than 500 feet, troopers say. The road was closed until about 8:20 a.m.
Both drivers suffered serious injuries. Troopers say the Tampa man was wearing a seat belt but the Port Richey man was not.