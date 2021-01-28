Clearwater police seek suspect in fatal stabling

CLEARWATER — Clearwater police are still looking for a suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred about 3 a.m. Jan. 26 at the Sunset Lounge, 2558 Sunset Point Road.
Police say two suspects who were involved in the fight have been arrested. The search for a third person, the man who pulled a knife and stabbed the victim, remains at large.
A warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for Jarvis Miles, 34. Police say he has been arrested nearly a dozen times in Pinellas County since 2008. He has multiple tattoos over his body, including on his neck and face.
Detectives say Miles pulled a knife during a fight at the bar and stabbed the victim, Samir Dauti, 33, who died at Mease Countryside Hospital from his injuries less than an hour after the incident.
Police say Dauti was trying to intervene in the fight as a peacemaker when he was stabbed; he was not involved in the original altercation.
Detectives were able to locate two other people who were with Miles and involved in the fight: Christopher Pittman. 31, who pointed a gun at another man, and Shannon Carias, 43, who struck another woman in the head with a pool stick. Both were booked in to the Pinellas County Jail on Jan. 26. Pittman was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm; Carias was charged with aggravated battery. The murder weapon, a knife, was recovered by detectives.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Miles should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.