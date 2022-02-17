Tarpon Springs man accused of lewd and lascivious acts with minors

TARPON SPRINGS — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 22-year-old Tarpon Springs man about 5:33 p.m. Feb. 16 after he was accused of inappropriate conduct with female victims under the age of 16.
Brandon Michael White was booked into the county jail and charged with seven counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, one count of lewd and lascivious battery, one count of lewd and lascivious conduct and two counts of unlawful use of a two-way communications device. Bail was set at $110,000.
Detectives say they began an investigation after learning of inappropriate conduct occurring between White and a female victim. Detectives say White was asking for lewd acts in exchange for nicotine dispensing devices (vapes). The first known offense began in April of 2021 and continued on more than one occasion at various locations around Pinellas. Additional victims were also discovered.
According to detectives, White asked to smell and touch the victims’ feet in exchange for nicotine and marijuana products. White also reportedly received various sexual acts from the victims. The investigation revealed that White was using the social media platforms Snapchat and Instagram to contact the victims and discuss details of the meetings.
White was interviewed by detectives Feb. 16 and he reportedly admitted to meeting with multiple females.
If you have any information regarding this case, or if you believe you have been a victim, you are asked to contact Detective Nicholas Paden at 727-582-5714 or by email at npaden@pcsonet.com.