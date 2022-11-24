A motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed was killed Thursday afternoon after losing control of his Harley Davidson while turning onto Gulf Boulevard in Indian Shores.
At approximately 5:39 p.m., deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office responded to Gulf Boulevard and Park Boulevard Bridge in Indian Shores to investigate a motorcycle crash.
According to investigators, 45-year-old Kevin Meade was traveling west at a high rate of speed on the Park Boulevard Bridge as he approached Gulf Boulevard. Meade failed to maintain control of his 2004 Harley Davidson as he was approaching a left curve on Gulf Boulevard when his motorcycle struck the guard rail. Meade was ejected and his motorcycle continued westbound in an upright position until it came to final stop against the town of Indian Shores welcome sign.
Meade was pronounced deceased at the scene.
According to investigators, speed and impairment appear to be factors in the crash.