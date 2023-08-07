The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office encourages the public to be on alert to popular phone scams occurring in Pinellas County.
Suspects are calling residents in the county and identifying themselves as a PCSO employee. According to deputies, the suspect called a citizen Aug. 4 and identified himself as Sgt. Ryan Armstrong. The suspect told the victim that she was going to be charged with failure to appear for a civil violation and a warrant was issued for her arrest. The victim was then transferred to multiple different males, claiming to be Jack Peterson and Lt. John Luckett.
Deputies say the victim was convinced the suspects were who they claimed to be, as she researched their names online. The suspects instructed the victim to buy gift cards in various denominations totaling over $12,500 to resolve the warrant. The victim purchased all of the gift cards and provided the bar codes to the suspects over the phone.
The suspects’ calls displayed 727-582-6242, which is the main line for the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Civil Court Services. They also spoof their number to appear as 727-582-6200, the main phone number for the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office said it will never call citizens requesting money, gift cards or account information over the telephone. The sheriff’s office advises citizens not to give personal information or account information over the phone to anyone and call law enforcement directly to report suspicious activity.
If anyone has information on this scam or has become a victim, they are asked to call the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at 727-582-6200.