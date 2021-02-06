Pinellas detectives investigate inmate death

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives assigned to the Robbery/Homicide Unit are investigating an inmate death at the Pinellas County Jail. The inmate was pronounced deceased at 7:38 a.m. Feb. 6, 2021.
The inmate was housed at the Pinellas County Jail and was pronounced deceased at Northside Hospital.
According to investigators, detention deputies attempted to wake Alfred Woodard, 66, for breakfast and found him unresponsive in his bed. Woodard was transported to Northside Hospital where his condition deteriorated.
Detectives say his death does not appear to be suspicious and the Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Woodard was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on charges of petit theft and trespassing after being arrested by the St. Petersburg Police Department on Dec. 2, 2020.
Next of kin has been notified.