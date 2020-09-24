St. Pete Beach man accused of sexual battery of a child

ST. PETE BEACH — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 50-year-old St. Pete Beach man at his home about 7 a.m. Sept. 24 after he was accused of sexually battering a female child.
Alfred O. Mahoney was booked into the county jail and charged with sexual battery of a child under 12. No bail was set.
Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit began in investigation after learning that the child had been sexually battered between September 2019 and January 2020 while the victim lived in Mahoney’s home.
Detectives say the victim reported the crime to a family member who took the child to a local hospital and notified law enforcement.