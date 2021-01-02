Police charge Clearwater man with DUI in connection with New Year’s crash

CLEARWATER — Police charged a 36-year-old Clearwater man with driving under the influence in connection with a crash that occurred about 3:39 p.m. Jan. 1 at Eldridge Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Clearwater.
Darrell Domonick Thomas was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on charges of DUI, leaving the scene of a crash involving injury and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license. Bail was set at $10,500.
Clearwater police say after the crash Thomas fled the scene. Officers later found the car where he had parked it in the 1100 block of Drew Street.
An unidentified driver of a three-wheel motorcycle was transported to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg via Bayflite. Police initially said his injuries appeared to be possibly life-threatening; however, in subsequent reports, they said his injuries were no longer thought to be life-threatening.