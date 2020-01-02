Two suspects in jail and a third on the run in CVS pharmacy robbery

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested two men about 5 p.m. Jan. 1 in connection with the robbery of the CVS Pharmacy, 30387 U.S. 19 N. in unincorporated Clearwater.
Deputies responded to a call about the armed robbery about 5:20 a.m.
According to detectives, three male suspects entered the store through the main entrance. One suspect jumped the counter of the pharmacy brandishing a handgun, forcing the pharmacist to open two safes containing opioid medication.
Detectives say the other two suspects confronted two store employees with a handgun, bound their hands behind their backs and relocated them to the pharmacy.
The suspects then placed the medication into garbage bags and fled the scene in a white sedan.
The employees were not injured during the robbery and were able to call 911 after the suspects left the store.
Detectives say deputies were able to locate and follow a trail of discarded medication bottles, which led to a residence on West Avenue in Clearwater. Deputies identified the white sedan in the driveway of the residence as the same vehicle used during the robbery.
Deputies made contact with two male suspects at the location and they were taken into custody without incident.
David Dewayne Dobbins, 19, of Lawrence, Indiana was charged with one count of armed robbery, three counts of false imprisonment, one count of trafficking in hydrocodone and one count of trafficking in oxycodone. Bail was set at $180,000.
Christopher Marcus Rachell, 19, listed on the jail charge report as a Clearwater transient, was charged with one count of armed robbery, three counts of false imprisonment, two counts of trafficking in hydrocodone and one count of possession of oxycodone. Bail was set at $182,000.
Detectives say when they attempted to interview Rachell and Dobbins, neither would speak.
The third suspect had not been identified and is not yet in custody.