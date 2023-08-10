ST. PETERSBURG — A Pinellas County pastor faces charges that he operated a multimillion-dollar theft ring that stole $1.4 million worth of goods from home improvement stores and sold the items from an eBay account.
The Florida Organized Retail Crime Exchange Task Force said Robert Dell, a pastor of The Rock Church and founder of a halfway house serving those recovering from drug addiction in St. Petersburg, worked with four accomplices to shoplift Milwaukee, DeWalt and other branded products from Home Depot stores in the counties of Citrus, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota.
The task force — which worked with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement on the case. — said co-conspirators Daniel Mace and Jessica Wild stole the majority of the merchandise. They then delivered the merchandise to Dell’s house to be sold under the eBay store name, “Anointed Liquidator,” investigators said.
Authorities said Dell demanded the crimes under threat of abuse and used the positions of being a pastor and founder of a hallway house to manipulate other vulnerable people to participate in the criminal scheme. Home Depot suspects Dell operated this scheme for more than 10 years, resulting in the loss of more than $5 million.
Authorities also identified Jaclyn Dell, Robert Dell’s wife, and Karen Dell, his mother, as conspirators, assisting in the collection, shipment and payment of the stolen goods.
Robert Dell faces charges of racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering and dealing in stolen property as an organizer, all felonies. Jaclyn Dell faces a charge of conspiracy to participate in a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization and Karen Dell is charged with dealing in stolen property. A press release did not disclose charges against Mace or Wild.
In December 2021, Attorney General Moody launched the Florida Organized Retail Crime Exchange Task Force and database to help spot trends, identify subjects and take down massive, organized retail-theft rings. The task force also bridges the gap between law enforcement, prosecutors and retailers to work together and share information on theft incidents statewide.