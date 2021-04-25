ST. PETERSBURG — A 47-year-old man died at the scene of a crash that occurred about 3:30 p.m. April 24 on Gandy Boulevard North just west of Oak Street Northeast in St. Petersburg.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old Tampa man was driving a sports utility type vehicle traveling eastbound in the left lane of Gandy Boulevard North just west of Oak Street Northeast. A 22-year-old St. Petersburg man was driving a sedan type vehicle traveling westbound in the left lane of Gandy Boulevard North.
Troopers say the front left tire of the SUV had a mechanical failure and separated from the vehicle causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The SUV then traveled left across the median and into the path of the sedan, resulting in a collision.
The impact caused the rear passengers in the sedan, the 47-year-old, who troopers say was the grandfather, and a 14-day-old infant to be ejected from the vehicle. The grandfather suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The infant, who was seated in a child seat that was not restrained, suffered only minor injuries.
The driver of the sedan, who troopers say was the child’s father, and a 22-year-old female passenger, the child’s mother, suffered minor injuries as did the driver of the SUV.