TREASURE ISLAND — A man riding a gas-powered scooter on Gulf Boulevard in Treasure Island lost control and was killed Feb. 15.
According to investigators, officers with the Treasure Island Police Department were dispatched to a crash at 10133 Gulf Blvd. at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.
When officers arrived, they discovered 27-year-old Nolan Ryan Webb on the north side of Gulf Boulevard, and Treasure Island Fire Rescue pronounced him dead on the scene.
Deputies say Webb was riding a rented gas-powered motor scooter north on Gulf Boulevard, failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway, striking a large bush, a metal water utility pipe and a cement retaining wall.
Deputies learned a citizen heard the crash at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Saturday night but Webb was found at 12:45 a.m. by pedestrians on the sidewalk because he was concealed from view by a large bush.
Investigators say Webb was not wearing a helmet and speed and alcohol are unknown factors at this time.