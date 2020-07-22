LARGO — An unidentified woman who shot at police died at a local hospital Tuesday afternoon from injuries after officers returned fire.
Largo police responded to a call about a woman with a gun about 11:15 a.m. July 22. Police say callers reported that the woman had pointed a gun at people at St. Pete Auto Auction, 14950 Roosevelt Blvd. in Largo.
As officers were responding to the scene, the callers let them know that the woman was running westbound on Roosevelt Boulevard toward 49th Street. Police caught up with her at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Frontage Road.
Police say the woman refused commands to drop her weapon and fired at the officers with a handgun. One of the bullets struck a Largo Police vehicle in the windshield. The women then ran southbound on Frontage Road.
Officers followed her. She again fired shots at the officers. They returned fire, striking her.
Police say she was given first aid at the scene and then transported to Northside Hospital, but she died of her wounds.
No citizens or officers were injured in the incident.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating this officer-involved shooting per a memorandum of understanding.