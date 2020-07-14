CLEARWATER — Police detectives are warning residents and visitors about a scam related to cell phones and Venmo accounts.
According to Clearwater police detectives, six times within the last month, a suspect or suspects have approached people and asked if they could use their phone to call for a ride or get ahold of a friend or relative. The person claims not to have his or her own phone.
When the phone is handed over, the person pretends to make a call, but instead goes to the victim's Venmo account. Then, money is being transferred without the victim's knowledge.
All six victims have seen hundreds of dollars transferred from their accounts. At times, one of the suspects acts to distract the victim while the transaction is being made.
Clearwater Police detectives warn residents and visitors not to let anyone borrow your phone, no matter what someone says the need is. If you want to be a good Samaritan, offer to dial a number for someone, then put the device on speaker phone.
Police say, under no circumstances, especially in the era of COVID-19, should you hand your phone over to a stranger for use.