Two jailed on accusations of child abuse, neglect of 6-year-old

ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 27-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man June 5 after a 6-year-old in was found in their home with multiple injuries.
Samantha Smith and Cody L. Corbin, both of unincorporated St. Petersburg, were booked into the county jail on felony charges. Smith was charged with one count of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm and one count of child neglect. Corbin was charged with one count of child abuse and one count of child neglect.
Detectives assigned to the Crimes against Children Unit began an investigation May 14 after patrol deputies responded to a residence in unincorporated St. Petersburg and found a 6-year-old boy in the home with multiple injuries.
The boy had a medical examination that revealed multiple injuries and permanent scars on his body from being physically abused for at least four years, detectives said.
Detectives determined that Smith and her boyfriend, Corbin, had been abusing the child “by biting his shoulders and toes, pinching his penis, beating him with objects, and would punch and kick him, causing multiple bruises, injuries and permanent scars,” according to a press release.
Detectives said Smith would place makeup and temporary tattoos over the child’s injuries to conceal them, and never sought medical treatment for the child’s injuries.
In addition, detectives said that the couple would punish the child by withholding food.