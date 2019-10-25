PINELLAS PARK — A Pinellas Park police officer on patrol during the early morning hours of Oct. 25 noticed some fire vehicles on 49th Street. That officer’s subsequent actions have earned him praise from the deputy fire chief.
Pinellas Park Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 4332 70th Ave. about 4 a.m. Police Officer Jeffrey DeTrano noticed the fire vehicles and followed them to the fire scene to see if police assistance was needed.
When he got to the scene, a neighbor told him that the resident, Christopher Jones, 73, might be inside the home. Active flames were showing at the front of the home at the time.
DeTrano told fire personnel someone might be inside before going around the back of the home and climbing a fence to get to the backyard where he could see smoke billowing from an open back door.
When DeTrano looked inside the home, he saw Jones crouched down; however, the man did not respond to him.
“Without hesitation Officer DeTrano entered the residence and made contact with Jones, carrying him out,” said a press release from Pinellas Park police.
Once outside, DeTrano was able to support Jones and get him to the paramedics on scene. Jones was transported to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.
"Officer DeTrano's actions saved a life today,” said Deputy Fire Chief Robert Angell. “If it were not for his actions, the outcome would have been tragic. Officer DeTrano's selfless actions display just one example of the commitment that all of our public servants have in service to our community."
The fire is still under investigation but does not appear to be intentional. No injuries other injuries were reported.