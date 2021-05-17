The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced May 17 that a patrol deputy had been terminated due to allegations of having inappropriate contact with women while on the job.
Deputy Brian Overton, 35, was the subject of two investigations by Administrative Investigation Division. The first was on July 3, 2020 and the most recent was on Feb. 5. Overton was hired by the sheriff’s office on Jan. 6, 2013.
According to a press release, the first investigation on July 3, 2020 occurred after a woman complained about “unsolicited and unwelcome text messages” sent to her by Overton, who she met when he notified her of her father’s death.
The woman told investigators that the initial text messages were related to the death, but they soon became personal. Investigators said some of the comments were sexual in nature. They also said Overton continued to send the woman text messages, unrelated to his job, on a regular basis for days.
Overton reportedly admitted to the allegations and received a written reprimand on Aug. 8, 2020.
The second investigation occurred after Overton responded to a child abuse call on Feb. 5. He then contacted the woman by phone to let her know the outcome of the investigation.
Investigators said he used a phone application that concealed his personal number and displayed an alternate phone number. They also said he used the same phone application the next day to send a text message to the woman requesting information about the child abuse call.
According to the investigators report, Overton then engaged in a series of text messages with the woman of “personal and sexual nature.”
The report included an example from a two-hour “volley of text messages” during which Overton revealed personal details and made comments about the woman’s body and appearance.
"Don't take this the wrong way but you have Thst (sic) attractive independent vibe, not a perfect body but def still sexy snd (sic) a very caring heart."
Investigators said the woman told them that the text messages were “unprofessional,” “creepy” and “scary.” She also said she felt sexually harassed and had been reluctant to report Overton because she didn’t want to make him angry.
When interviewed by investigators, Overton reportedly admitted the text messages were “improper, did not serve a legitimate law enforcement purpose and were not ethical.” … “Overton further acknowledged these messages were sent with the sole purpose of engaging the complainant in personal conversation and should not have been sent,” according to the press release.
“Deputy Overton’s conduct was reprehensible and instead of honoring his oath to help others he tried to take advantage of women in vulnerable situations for self-serving sexual gratification.” Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said. “Overton’s conduct is inconsistent with how a deputy sheriff should conduct himself and he has forfeited the privilege of being a law enforcement officer.”