Largo man jailed after accusation of sexual battery

LARGO — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 57-year-old Largo man May 30 after he was accused of sexual battery on a child over the age of 12.
Luis Angel Sanchez-Nieves was booked into the county jail on one count of sexual battery with familial authority on a child over 12-years-old. No bail was set.
Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit began an investigation May 30 when they were contacted by a family member alleging that Sanchez-Nieves had inappropriate contact with the victim.
Detectives say he is accused of removing the girl’s shorts and underwear during a massage and performing a sexual act on her.
Detectives interviewed Sanchez-Nieves and arrested him about 9:40 a.m. at his home in Largo.