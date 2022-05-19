Former Construction Licensing Board investigator accused of misconduct, bribery

Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a former Construction Licensing Board investigator about 11:45 a.m. May 18 for questionable activities in connection with referring clients to a St. Petersburg construction company.
Andrea Michelle Wagner, 39, of Kenneth City, was booked into the county jail and charged with one count of bribery and one count of official misconduct. Bail was set at $7,000. She was released on surety bond at 9:55 p.m. May 18.
According to detectives, Wagner started a relationship in 2020 with Chris Thompson and Rachel Debrakins, owners of the general contracting company Credence Construction in St. Petersburg. At the time, Wagner was employed as a PCCLB Investigator. Her area of responsibility was in south Pinellas County.
Detectives say after Wagner met Thompson and Debrakins, she improperly began referring clients to Credence Construction. Wagner also spoke with Thompson and Debrakins about properties she owned that she was planning to refurbish and sell for profit.
According to detectives, Wagner loaned $90,000 to Credence Construction in addition to contracting with the company for refurbishments on her property on Lake Charles Way in Kenneth City. While Credence Construction was working under that contract, PCCLB received two complaints against the company for unlicensed contracting. Wagner was assigned to investigate.
According said Wagner’s “pattern of retaliation” began when she falsely cited the person who filed the initial complaints against Credence Construction. In addition, Wagner took no action against Credence Construction regarding the unlicensed contracting.
In August 2020, Wagner sold a home she owned on 26th Street North in St. Petersburg to Credence Construction for $115,000, according to detectives. In December 2021, Wagner and Credence Construction came to an agreement where Wagner would be paid $214,000 that included: $90,000 loan, $115,000 sale of property on 26th Street North and $9,000 collected in interest.
According to detectives, in April 2022 Wagner found out that the residence was completed and listed for sale at $749,000. After seeing the advertised price of the renovated home, Wagner contacted Thompson and requested him to pay her an additional $136,000 (total of $350,000) or she would not sign the deed.
Detectives say Wagner and Thompson exchanged text messages in which she “corruptly incentivized” Thompson by telling him that if he paid her the $350,000 she would “turn a blind eye” to construction licensing complaints about Credence Construction in her assigned area.
Based on Wagner’s previous retaliatory acts, Thompson believed that if he did not pay Wagner the additional amount that she was seeking, she would retaliate against Credence Construction, detectives said.
Following his communication with Wagner, Thompson contacted his attorney who then filed a complaint with Pinellas County government. Shortly after receiving the complaint, Pinellas County government began an investigation and Wagner resigned from her job while under investigation.
Anyone has information about Wagner engaging in any other similar conduct is asked to contact Detective Jason Evarts in the Economic Crimes Unit at 727-582-6243.
PCCLB and its investigators are responsible for ensuring that people who engage in plumbing, electrical, and other construction work have the skills and licenses that are necessary to properly complete the work they are hired to do. PCCLB investigators are not sworn law enforcement officers, but do have the authority to enforce the law by issuing citations that result in fines and they work in conjunction with law enforcement where criminal investigations are conducted.
For information on investigations by the PCCLB, call the Pinellas County public information office at 727-580-1525.