ST. PETERSBURG — A 58-year-old St. Pete Beach died at a local hospital from injuries suffered in a vehicle crash that occurred about 5:45 p.m. May 4 in St. Petersburg.
St. Petersburg police say Wayne Hoyle was driving a 2015 Toyota Camry westbound on Fourth Avenue North when he failed to yield and drove into the path of a Cadillac traveling northbound on 49th Street.
Hoyle was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. The driver of the other vehicle had non-life threatening injuries.
Police say alcohol did not play a role in the crash.