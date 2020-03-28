Pinellas detectives report inmate suicide at Clearwater jail

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating what they are calling an apparent suicide of a 30-year-old inmate at the county jail, 14400 49th St. N. in Clearwater.
Deputies say Kyle Anthony Bilunka of Tampa was found unresponsive in the shower area of the jail about 10:56 a.m. March 27. Bilunka was found with a ligature around his neck from items readily available to him in his cell.
Medical Staff performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Bilunka. Paramedics were called and responded to the assigned housing area. Paramedics continued life saving measures as he was transported to Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg.
Bilunka was pronounced dead at 11:48 a.m. March 27.
Detectives say Bilunka died from what appears to be self-inflicted injuries.
Bilunka was booked into the jail about 10:22 p.m. on March 24 on five felony violation of probation charges from Brevard County. He was awaiting transport to the Brevard County Jail.