PINELLAS PARK — Police say a 32-year-old Clearwater man died at the scene of a crash that occurred Sept. 2 on Park Boulevard in Pinellas Park.
Pinellas Park police say they found the crash that involved a motorcycle and SUV about 7:26 p.m. The motorcyclist, James Paul Stewart, was dead at the scene.
Police say prior to the crash Stewart had been driving his 2014 Suzuki eastbound on Park Boulevard at a high rate of speed. A witness told police, he had made numerous lane changes.
A 2010 Cadillac SRX driven by Alek Michael Lupo, 18, of Safety Harbor had been traveling westbound on Park Boulevard and had just completed a U-turn at 73rd St.
Police say Stewart “laid down his bike,” sliding along the roadway and was ejected from the motorcycle.
Lupo, who was uninjured, remained on the scene. There are no charges at this time, but police are continuing the investigation.