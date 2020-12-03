MADEIRA BEACH — A 27-year-old man died Dec. 2 when his pickup overturned on Gulf Boulevard in Madeira Beach.
Deputies with the Major Accident Investigation Team are investigating the single-vehicle crash that killed Brandon Allan Mason. He was traveling south on Gulf Boulevard about 7:39 p.m. when his Ford F-250 truck left the roadway in the 13600 block and struck a palm tree in the center median.
The truck overturned and ejected Mason. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.