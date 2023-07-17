ST. PETERSBURG — A man faces DUI and other charges after officers attempted to stop a vehicle headed the wrong way in the 1800 block of 15th Avenue S. on July 16.
St. Peterburg police said the car crashed into an apartment building in the 2400 block of the same street.
The driver, Deairis Bergman, 32, was injured and was hospitalized with injuries described as not life-threatening. A male adult passenger was seriously injured and listed in stable condition at the hospital.
Bergman was charged with DUI with property damage, fleeing and eluding, being a felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
A man inside the apartment that the car struck was also injured. He was treated and released.
Other residents in nearby apartments were relocated until the structural safety of the building could be determined. There was also a minor gas main leak that was resolved quickly, police said.