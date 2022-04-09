Pinellas Park man charged with murder and attempted murder

PINELLAS PARK — A 41-year-old Pinellas Park man was booked into the Pinellas County Jail the morning of April 9 on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
Keyuhn Dubree Chambers is accused of the stabbing death of his wife, Chrystal Williams, 32, of Pinellas Park and trying to murder a 4-month-old baby girl. No bail was set.
Pinellas Park police responded to Clear Harbor Apartments, 11260 U.S. 19 N. in Pinellas Park, about 1 p.m. April 8 after receiving a call about a man with blood on his clothes as well blood in the breezeway of the apartment complex.
Police say the caller also reported a chemical smell coming from inside the apartment.
When police arrived, they found Williams inside the apartment with multiple stab wounds. The child was found with a garbage bag over her head. Both were transported to a local hospital where Williams died.
Officers who entered the apartment were overwhelmed by an odor coming from an unknown chemical. After the victims were removed, Pinellas Park Fire Department initiated protocol for a hazmat incident. The building was evacuated and firefighters were able to eliminate the odor and any potential danger.
A Pinellas Park police officer and a member of the fire department were exposed to unknown chemicals and were transported to local hospitals where they were treated and released.
The child was taken to the hospital due to the exposure to the unknown chemical but suffered no injuries. Police say she is being cared for by a friend of Williams.
Police say the events leading up to Williams’ death are still being investigated. According to a press release, Chambers fled the scene before police arrived. He was later found and taken into custody. No further details are available.