Seminole man jailed on multiple child pornography charges

SEMINOLE — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 27-year-old Seminole man June 22 while investigating a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography being uploaded via a social media/messenger application, Kik.
Blake Allen Schmop was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on 10 counts of possession of child pornography and 10 counts of transmission of child pornography. Bail was set at $40,000. He was released on surety bond at 10:33 a.m. June 24.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for Schomp’s residence on 121st Street North in Seminole. They say several images of child pornography were found on his cell phone and laptop.