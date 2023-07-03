An adult male and three juveniles have been arrested in connection with a robbery that occurred June 14 in Oldsmar.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were flagged down about 10 p.m. near U.S. Highway 19 and Tampa Road by a 15-year-old, who said his two friends had been stabbed and needed assistance. Deputies located two subjects, a 15-year-old and 20-year-old Julian Moore, with stab wounds. They were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
During the investigation, a 16-year-old called 911 and reported that he met up with three males in the parking lot of 3675 Tampa Road in Oldsmar to sell marijuana. The caller said that during the drug transaction, the males assaulted him and stole a handgun from his backpack.
Detectives learned that the 16-year-old intended to sell marijuana to three people he met on Snapchat. As he was speaking to the buyers, who were inside a vehicle, someone came up behind him and bear-hugged him, threw him into the vehicle, then onto the ground.
One of the teens stole the seller’s backpack and took marijuana and a firearm out of it. During an ensuing fight, the seller pulled out a knife and stabbed two of the buyers.
Moore took the firearm and brought it in the car as they left the scene. He was charged with robbery, grand theft of a firearm and three counts of child abuse. He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.
His two accomplices, both 15, were charged with robbery and transported to the Pinellas County Juvenile Assessment Center.
The marijuana seller was charged with carrying a concealed firearm and transported to the juvenile center.