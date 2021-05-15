MADEIRA BEACH — Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reported about 8:16 a.m. May 15 that the body of a boater reported missing offshore Madeira Beach had been found.
Deputies responded to Madeira Beach Fundamental Elementary School, 501 Tom Stuart Causeway, about 11:10 p.m. May 14 after someone reported hearing someone calling for help in the water behind the school.
According to detectives with the Robbery/Homicide Unit, Nicholas Dunski, 31, launched his dingy from the Madeira Beach McDonalds, 650 150th Ave., with Dwight Haggins, 33, Haggins’ son Kapone Fitzergald, 6, and friend Erik Echols, 31. They traveled southbound under the Tom Stuart Causeway on their way to Dunski’s boat anchored offshore.
Detectives say the dingy began to take on water and sank behind the elementary school. Haggins, who was not wearing a life jacket, was unable to swim back to shore. The others swam to shore and were uninjured.
The sheriff’s office dive team, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and the United States Coast Guard assisted in the search.