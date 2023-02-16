Two more people have been arrested in the death of a 13-year-old boy who was fatally struck by a motorcyclist at a street-racing event in St. Petersburg last month, police said.
Carlos Fernandez, 21, the motorcyclist, and Allan Boreland Jr., 39, the owner of the motorcycle, were arrested Feb. 15 in connection to the Jan. 29 death of Ethan Martin, 13, St. Petersburg police said.
Both men turned themselves in to the Pinellas Jail.
According to information previously released by police, a crowd formed on 28th Street North near 110th Avenue North for an illegal street racing on the night of Saturday, Jan. 28. At 12:35 a.m. on Sunday, Ethan Martin tried to cross 28th Street and was struck by a motorcyclist, police said.
Fernandez was driving over 100 mph when he struck and killed the boy and seriously injured another bystander, who took himself to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
Fernandez faces charges of vehicular homicide, manslaughter, reckless driving causing serious bodily harm and two misdemeanor charges: street racing and operating a motorcycle without an endorsement.
Boreland was arrested on a charge of manslaughter and cited for being a spectator at a street racing event, a moving violation.
Boreland was released after posting $20,000 bail, records show. Fernandez remained in jail with bail set at $50,750.
St. Petersburg police previously announced the arrest of Ethan Martin’s father, Johnny Martin, on a charge of child neglect in the death of his son. Police said Martin was arrested because he took his son to an illegal event and his son died as a result.