SEMINOLE — A 50-year-old woman died at the scene of a crash that occurred about 9:23 p.m. July 9 on Seminole Boulevard, just north of 66th Avenue North, in Seminole.
Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies say Ann Marie Musolf was walking along the sidewalk on the east side of Seminole Boulevard, just north of 66th Avenue North, when she stepped into the roadway in front of a 2003 Toyota Tundra, being driven by Ronald Russell Lake, 71, of Largo.
Lake had been traveling northbound in the curb lane of Seminole Boulevard passing through the green traffic signal at 66th Avenue North. Deputies say he was unable to take any preventative action and struck the woman in the roadway.
Paramedics responded and pronounced Musolf, a transient, dead at the scene.
Deputies say during their investigation they found out that Musolf had been drinking alcohol with her boyfriend behind a business at 6595 Seminole Boulevard prior to the crash.
They also said Lake showed no signs of impairment and provided two voluntary blood samples.
Deputies say the woman was not in a designated crosswalk at the time of the crash. Speed was also not a factor in the crash.