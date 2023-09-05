LARGO — A man died in a Sept. 1 crash at a Largo intersection, police reported.
The Largo Police Department's Traffic Homicide Unit responded to the intersection of 113th Street N and 126th Avenue N after a two-vehicle crash. Police said a 2001 Nissan Altima was westbound on 126th Avenue N when it entered the path of a southbound 1987 Chevy Silverado pickup truck in the intersection.
LPD said the Silverado had the right of way. Both drivers were taken to local hospitals. The driver of the Silverado suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Altima later died from his injuries at Bayfront Hospital.
Police said alcohol was not a factor.