ST. PETE BEACH — A 28-year-old man was killed after his boat struck a pylon in the water in St. Pete Beach and threw him from the vessel, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
Jackson Philip Christman’s body was recovered Sunday morning about 30 feet from shore in Boca Ciega Bay.
Christman had gone out Friday on his 13-foot Carolina Skiff and failed to show up for plans the following day, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. His family reported him missing to law enforcement and posted on Facebook to friends and family for help finding him.
Detectives determined that Christman struck a pylon and was thrown from his skiff, likely striking his head on the pylon, the release said. Christman was not wearing a life preserver.
The boat remained in gear at the shoreline until it ran out of gas, according to the release. Detectives are still investigating.