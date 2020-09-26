CLEARWATER — Police continue to search for the driver of vehicle that crashed into the rear of two motorcyclists Friday night on State Road 590 in Clearwater.
Clearwater police say the vehicle is likely a 2006-2012 BMW four-door, dark in color and possibly green with front-end damage.
Clearwater Fire & Rescue and police responded to a hit-and-run crash with serious injuries just after 8:30 p.m. Sept. 25. Police say two motorcycles were traveling eastbound on State Road 590 and waiting to turn left on Lucas Drive, when the driver of what may be a BMW, which also was traveling eastbound, failed to stop and drove into the back of them.
Police say the woman stopped after the crash and got out briefly before driving away and leaving the two motorcyclists in the road.
One of the motorcyclists, an adult male, was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as a trauma alert with potential life-threatening injuries. He remained in critical condition Saturday morning. The other motorcyclist was treated on scene by Clearwater Fire & Rescue medics.
Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.